Broker News

May 10, 2022

TPG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The $950m sale price of 100% of TPG Telecom’s mobile tower and rooftop infrastructure assets is consistent with Credit Suisse’s prior forecast. Proceeds will be deployed to pay down existing debt facilities.

The broker increases its target price to $5.95 from $5.80 to reflect value accretion from the transaction, though maintains a Neutral rating on valuation.

Sector: 0.

 

Target price is $5.95.Current Price is $5.72. Difference: $0.23 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TPG meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WBC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

BST – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

BHP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

NAB – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

REA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ABC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral