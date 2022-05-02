ORG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Origin Energy’s March-quarter share of revenue outpaced Credit Suisse’s forecasts by $100m thanks to higher LNG prices; but retail volumes weakened -10% in Energy Markets.
The broker raises FY22 earnings (EBITDA forecasts 9% and FY23 forecasts 14% to reflect LNG spot prices and volumes but expects Energy Markets will likely miss guidance given fixed-price contracts amid rising coal and electricity priced.
Target price rises to $6.30 from $6.20. Neutral rating retained.
Sector: Utilities.
