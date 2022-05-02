Broker News

May 2, 2022

COL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Coles Group’s 3Q sales were slightly better than Morgans forecast, despite major disruptions during the period. Online outperformed partly due to omicron-related demand.

Like-for-like sales at Supermarkets outperformed the analyst’s forecast, while Liquor sales also exceeded expectation. In Express, convenience store sales underperformed due to floods and reduced consumer mobility from omicron.

Management noted sales in the 4Q to date have been solid. The broker maintains its Add rating and increases its target to $20.65 from $19.70.

Sector: Food & Staples Retailing.

 

Target price is $20.65.Current Price is $18.70. Difference: $1.95 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If COL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

NTO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ORG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

RHC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

AX1 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

COL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

FMG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold