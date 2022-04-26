Broker News

April 26, 2022

COL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

As Coles Group is due to report 3Q sales on April 28, UBS estimates total sales of $9.062bn, up 3.5% versus the previous corresponding period, and in-line with the consensus estimate of $9.055bn.

The broker retains its Neutral rating and $17.25 target price.

Sector: Food & Staples Retailing.

 

Target price is $17.25.Current Price is $18.65. Difference: ($1.40) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If COL meets the UBS target it will return approximately -8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

