COL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

As Coles Group is due to report 3Q sales on April 28, UBS estimates total sales of $9.062bn, up 3.5% versus the previous corresponding period, and in-line with the consensus estimate of $9.055bn.
The broker retains its Neutral rating and $17.25 target price.
Sector: Food & Staples Retailing.
Target price is $17.25.Current Price is $18.65. Difference: ($1.40) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If COL meets the UBS target it will return approximately -8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).