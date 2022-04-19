SBM – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Macquarie resumes coverage on St. Barbara following the company’s acquisition of Bardoc Gold. The acquisition looks to boost output at the company’s Leonora project by 260,000 ounces annually between FY25-29.

Alongside production growth at the Simberi Sulphides and Atlantic projects, the broker highlights production should reach around 590,000 ounces per annum between FY25-30, more than double Macquarie’s estimated production in FY22.

The broker resumes coverage with an Outperform rating and a target price of $1.53.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $1.53.Current Price is $1.53. Difference: $0.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SBM meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).