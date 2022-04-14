Broker News

April 14, 2022

AWC – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Alumina Ltd joint-venture partner Alcoa has received US$7.7m from the government to fund a carbon-reduction technology pilot for aluminium refining.

The pilot uses Electric calcination, Mechanical Vapour Recompression and a decarbonised grid, and Alcoa believes it could yield a strong reduction in carbon emissions.

The broker expects energy and caustic soda prices will remain elevated, further pressuring costs. Macquarie cuts 2022 EPS forecasts -6% after marking to market March-quarter realised prices for aluminium.

Target price eases -5% to 1.90. Neutral rating retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $1.90.Current Price is $1.91. Difference: ($0.01) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AWC meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AFG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

VEA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

GDG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

PXS – Morgans rates the stock as Speculative Buy

ABC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight