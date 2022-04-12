Broker News

April 12, 2022

SPK – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

As has largely been expected, notes Credit Suisse, Spark New Zealand has commenced a process for the monetisation of Spark TowerCo.

The broker retains its Neutral rating and $4.65 target price, due to uncertainty around whether a transaction will eventuate and at what price.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

 

Target price is $4.65.Current Price is $4.39. Difference: $0.26 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SPK meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

