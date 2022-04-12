Broker News

April 12, 2022

BHP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

BHP Group expects to pay US$800m to Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) on settlement of the Woodside-BHP Petroleum merger. Macquarie notes the demerger value has increased more than 50% for BHP Group shareholders given Woodside Petroleum’s share price strength.

While Woodside Petroleum is set to pay US$830m to BHP Group related to paid cash dividends, BHP Group is expected to make a US$1,600m payment to Woodside Petroleum for net cash flow generated in the eleven months prior to June 2022.

The Outperform rating and target price of $61.00 are retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $61.00.Current Price is $51.34. Difference: $9.66 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BHP meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

