Broker News

April 4, 2022

RHC – Citi rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Citi analysts are valuing Ramsay Health Care on the basis of FY24 forecasts as this is considered the first ‘normal’ period for the private hospital operator since the disruptions from covid.

Apart from remaining confident the projected normalisation will occur, Citi also expresses concern about Ramsay’s financial discipline (or the lack thereof) when opting for acquisitions.

It is this concern, suggest the analysts, that has been weighing down on the share price to date. Buy rating retained while the target price loses -$1 to $74.00.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $74.00.Current Price is $64.45. Difference: $9.55 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RHC meets the Citi target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

MFG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BOQ – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

IPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

STO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

TAH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CPU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight