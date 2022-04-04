Broker News

April 4, 2022

MFG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans expects market volatility and investor caution to have impacted fund flows for ASX-listed fund managers through the 1Q of 2022 and then carry over into the 2Q.

After a mark-to-market exercise, the broker upgrades the FY22 EPS forecast for Magellan Financial by 1% and then by around 6% for FY23 onwards. The target rises to $16.73 from $15.78. Nonetheless, further significant outflows are expected.

The analyst believes the risk reward balance is unfavourable and retains a Hold rating.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $16.73.Current Price is $15.35. Difference: $1.38 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MFG meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RHC – Citi rates the stock as Buy

BOQ – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

IPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

STO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

TAH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CPU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight