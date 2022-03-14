Markets / Shares

March 14, 2022

Ampol Frees Up Cash for Z Energy Purchase

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Ampol’s plans to buy the NZ operations of Z Energy (which operates as Shell and some Chevron assets across the Tasman) has moved closer with the sale of its Gull business for $A532 million in cash and debt.

Australian based private equity firm Allegro Funds is buying the Gull chain of petrol stations and import facility for $NZ572 million ($A532 million), pending regulatory approval.

Ampol has had to sell Gull to satisfy the New Zealand competition regulator’s concerns about its $2 billion purchase of Z energy.

Allegro will pay $NZ509 million ($A474 million) in cash and take on $NZ63 million ($A58 million) of leases and debt. The Gull assets include a network of 112 petrol stations and a 91 megalitre import terminal.

“Under the sales arrangement, Ampol has committed to a five-year fuel supply agreement with Gull as requested by Allegro, subject to annual price reviews and termination rights,” Ampol – formerly known as Caltex – told the market on Monday morning.

It will use the money from the sale of Gull to fund the acquisition of Z Energy, providing the competition regulator is satisfied with both Allegro buying Gull and Ampol proceeding with the Z Energy acquisition.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Markets and War – An Unlikely Alliance

The Amazing Hyperscalers

Elders Tops Up Guidance after Big Wet

Covid Once More Gaining Upper Hand in China

IGO Standing Pat on Western Areas Bid

Raft of Ratings Downgrades on the Cards