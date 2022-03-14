PSI – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

PSI Insurance Group has announced an $80m capital raising to fund acquisitions at $4.50 a share (-5.3% to the previous closing price) and Macquarie says this should leave the company with $108m in its acquisition coffers.

Management expects the funds will be deployed in a similar fashion to its 2020 raising, which was largely dominated by UK purchases.

Macquarie notes the scarcity of UK brokerages has amped prices and cuts EPS forecasts -0.7% for FY22; -4.1% for FY23; and -3% thereafter.

Neutral rating retained. Target price falls to $4.65 from $4.80.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $4.65.Current Price is $4.62. Difference: $0.03 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PSI meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).