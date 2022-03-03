Broker News

March 3, 2022

SIG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Demand for rapid antigen tests has seen Sigma Healthcare upgrade its earnings guidance range to 10-15% year-on-year growth, which Credit Suisse notes implies a $20m earnings benefit since its last guidance upgrade in early December.

Initial full year guidance of 5% year-on-year earnings growth, was updated to a -10% year-on-year decline in early December. Expect January surge demand for rapid antigen tests to be a one-off, but earnings tailwinds could benefit through FY23.

Credit Suisse increases earnings forecasts 25% to $93m in FY22, and 12% to $95m in FY23.

The Neutral rating and target price of $0.53 are retained.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

