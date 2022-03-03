Broker News

March 3, 2022

NWS – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Looking at valuations for both News Corp and REA Group ((REA)), UBS estimates the latter comprises 63% of the former’s market value.

This calculation implies a valuation of around $11.90 per share for all of News Corp’s other assets, well shy of the $20.03 valuation the analyst ascribes. The Buy rating and $42.50 target are unchanged.

Sector: Media.

 

Target price is $42.50.Current Price is $29.69. Difference: $12.81 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NWS meets the UBS target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

