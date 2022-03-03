Broker News

March 3, 2022

NEC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Looking at valuations for both Nine Entertainment Co and Domain Holdings ((DHG)), UBS estimates the latter comprises 30% of the valuation of the former.

The remainder of Nine Entertainment Co is valued by the market at $1.97/share versus the value of $2.79 ascribed by the broker. The Buy rating and $3.90 target are unchanged.

Sector: Media.

 

Target price is $3.90.Current Price is $2.73. Difference: $1.17 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NEC meets the UBS target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CHN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SIG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

NWS – UBS rates the stock as Buy

A2M – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WPR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ANZ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight