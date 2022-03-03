NEC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Looking at valuations for both Nine Entertainment Co and Domain Holdings ((DHG)), UBS estimates the latter comprises 30% of the valuation of the former.

The remainder of Nine Entertainment Co is valued by the market at $1.97/share versus the value of $2.79 ascribed by the broker. The Buy rating and $3.90 target are unchanged.

Sector: Media.

Target price is $3.90.Current Price is $2.73. Difference: $1.17 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NEC meets the UBS target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).