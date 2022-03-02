Broker News

March 2, 2022

ALQ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ALS has boosted FY22 guidance causing Credit Suisse to raise its FY22 EPS forecast by 2.6% and increases the target price to $15.05 from $14.07.

Net profit after tax forecasts rise 8.9% in FY23 and 13.8% in FY24 to reflect the swift client adoption of increased capacity and the expectation of broad strong price rises, and particularly within Geochem.

Credit Suisse expect ALS will continue to benefit from the commodity cycle for as long as it lasts.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

 

Target price is $15.50.Current Price is $12.38. Difference: $3.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALQ meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

