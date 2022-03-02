Broker News

March 2, 2022

KLL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Morgans downgrades its rating to Hold from Speculative Buy after Kalium Lakes lowered near-term production forecasts and engages in talks with lenders over funding requirements. The target falls to $0.08 from $0.15.

There are now no sales forecast for the Beyondie Sulphate of Potash project in FY22, which suggests to the analyst funding will be required by the 3Q of 2022.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $0.08.Current Price is $0.08. Difference: $0.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If KLL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

