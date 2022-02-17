Broker News

February 17, 2022

CSL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

CSL’s December-half results outpaced Morgans’ forecasts but met management’s guidance, thanks to a strong performance from Seqirus which benefited from pandemic-inpsired demand for influenza vaccines.

FY22 guidance is weaker and the broker eases earnings forecasts roughly -2%.

But Morgans believes the covid tide is turning for plasma collections and issues a call to action on CSL, saying now is the time to enter.

Add rating retained. Target price eases to $327.60 from $334.70.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

 

Target price is $327.60.Current Price is $276.03. Difference: $51.57 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BRG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ORA – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

FMG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

HLS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

DXS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ANN – Morgans rates the stock as Hold