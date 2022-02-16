Broker News

February 16, 2022

AZJ – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Aurizon Holdings reported in line with forecasts and FY22 guidance is unchanged. The highlights for Morgans were a deployment of capital into bulk haulage, a rebound in coal metrics, and a dividend cut to fund the One Rail acquisition.

Coal haulage is facing longer term sustainability issues, the broker suggests, but in the meantime strong cash flows can support both the pivot into bulk and shareholder returns. Management is excited about the growth potential in grain haulage.

Target rises to $3.91 from $3.73, Add retained.

Sector: Transportation.

 

Target price is $3.91.Current Price is $3.55. Difference: $0.36 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AZJ meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

HLS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

DXS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ANN – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

SEK – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BEN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

JBH – UBS rates the stock as Neutral