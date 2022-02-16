Broker News

February 16, 2022

BEN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s 1H cash earnings of $260m exceeded the consensus estimate of $228m and Credit Suisse’s forecast for $239.9m.

The analyst forecasts net interest margin (NIM) compression, which is partially offset by improved management of expenses.

The broker is concerned that any future improvement in the cost-to-income ratio is too beholden to management’s view on interest rate rises (6) and maintains a Neutral rating. The $10.25 target price is unchanged.

Sector: Banks.

 

Target price is $10.25. Current Price is $10.07. Difference: $0.18 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BEN meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

