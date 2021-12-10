Broker News

December 10, 2021

NST – UBS rates the stock as Buy

As Northern Star Resources continues to negotiate to acquire a 50% interest in the Windfall Project, UBS has gained further confidence in the current 6moz resource. This comes as current owner, Osisko Mining, has released results from its latest drill program.

The broker retains its Buy rating and $11.20 target price.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $11.20.Current Price is $9.23. Difference: $1.97 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NST meets the UBS target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

