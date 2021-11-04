Broker News

November 4, 2021

DMP – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Citi observes downside risks are increasing in the second quarter as cost pressures are building. This comes despite better top-line momentum. Same-store sales growth in the first 18 weeks of FY22 were 4.3%, implying an acceleration from the first 7 weeks.

Surprisingly, Japan has slowed as since restrictions were eased at the end of September sales have turned down. Citi maintains a Neutral rating and reduces the target to $144.25 from $148.70.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $144.25.Current Price is $142.30. Difference: $1.95 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DMP meets the Citi target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

GNC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AMC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SFR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

CTP – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

NHF – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

IAG – Morgans rates the stock as Add