Broker News

October 28, 2021

ACL – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Increasing covid testing by Australian Clinical Labs in the first four months of FY22 has resulted in another profit guidance upgrade, this time 35% ahead of last month’s upgraded guidance. Citi expects more 1H upgrades, given the company is using prospectus forecasts.

The broker raises its target price to $5 from $4.50. A  Neutral rating is retained, assuming a normalisation of growth to around 5%.  After reducing debt estimates and normalising dividend forecasts, Citi expects a net cash figure of $67m by close of FY22.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $5.00.Current Price is $4.23. Difference: $0.77 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ACL meets the Citi target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CRN – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SLK – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

GOZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

BTH – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

CDA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

QBE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight