CDA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

The company has indicated FY22 has commenced with existing businesses in line and record profitability likely to be boosted by DTC and Zetron.

The the pandemic boosted FY21 revenue by $15-20m and the current year should benefit from the launch of the GPX6000 detector in developed countries.

Macquarie reduces the target to $15.20 from $17.50 to reflect a lower organic growth outlook in the core detection business. Outperform maintained.

Sector: Technology Hardware & Equipment.

Target price is $17.50.Current Price is $10.95. Difference: $6.55 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CDA meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).