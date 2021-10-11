MYD – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Taking into account the upcoming easing of lockdowns and the recent moderation of strength in the homewares and furniture space, Morgans feels consumers may look to spend on other categories.
The broker cautions this has negative short-term implications for stocks like MyDeal.com.au. The Add rating and $0.90 target are retained.
Sector: Retailing.
Target price is $0.90.Current Price is $0.74. Difference: $0.16 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MYD meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).