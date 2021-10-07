Broker News

October 7, 2021

S32 – UBS rates the stock as Buy

South32 has defensive characteristics, UBS asserts, despite a slowdown in Chinese growth. The broker has upgraded metallurgical coal, alumina and aluminium prices to reflect tight supply.

Outside of China the alumina/aluminium markets may experience structural relief as China pursues decarbonisation and energy efficiency targets.

Moreover, the broker considers the acquisition of up to 25% of Mozal is financially attractive as is a potential re-start of Alumar. Estimates are upgraded and a Buy rating is reiterated. Target rises to $4.10 from $3.40.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $4.10.Current Price is $3.60. Difference: $0.50 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If S32 meets the UBS target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

