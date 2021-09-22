NHC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Stronger-than-expected thermal coal pricing drives upgrades to Morgans FY22-23 earnings (EBITDA) forecasts, after New Hope Corp reported FY21 results. Operating cashflow was a miss as abnormals linked to Acland’s ramp-down were underestimated.

Assuming no M&A or major investment in the near-term, the broker sees upside for both capital and shareholder returns. The target price rises to $2.61 from $2.08 and the Add rating is maintained.

Sector: Energy.

