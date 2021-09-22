Markets / Video

September 22, 2021

Evening Report: Aussie shares edged higher for a second day

By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian

The Australian sharemarket recovered from a slow start on reports troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande will repay some lenders tomorrow while China’s central bank will inject additional funds into its financial system.

