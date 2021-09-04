Broker News

September 4, 2021

BKL – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie raises its target price to $93.50 from $78.50 after Blackmores posted FY21 results. Earnings (EBITDA) rose 44% versus the previous corresponding period, driven by International and China, with A&NZ sales down -14% though cost savings supported margins.

While the near-term outlook appears benign with lockdowns, e-Commerce, Pet and investment in the Blackmores and BioCeuticals brands should provide some relief, explains the analyst.

The company seems on-track to hit $900m of sales in FY25 and earnings (EBIT) margins in the mid-teens (percentage) by FY24, highlights Macquarie. The Neutral rating is unchanged.

Sector: Household & Personal Products.

 

Target price is $93.50.Current Price is $94.26. Difference: ($0.76) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BKL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

