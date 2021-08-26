Broker News

August 26, 2021

NEC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

At first glance, there was a small miss to UBS estimates at the EBITDA line in the FY21 results. TV revenue grew 10% while publishing revenue fell -3%. Domain revenue was up 11% and Stan up 29%.

Early trading in the first quarter signals solid growth across the businesses and appears to be ahead of estimates in absolute terms, UBS observes. The broker currently forecasts flat revenue in FY22.

Buy rating and $3.10 target unchanged.

Sector: Media.

 

Target price is $3.10.Current Price is $2.68. Difference: $0.42 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NEC meets the UBS target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

APT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ACF – Morgans rates the stock as Add

APA – UBS rates the stock as Buy

VTG – Ord Minnett rates the stock as Buy

ASB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

OSH – UBS rates the stock as Buy