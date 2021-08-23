Broker News

August 23, 2021

TPG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

First half operating earnings were slightly ahead of UBS estimates while revenue was slightly lower. The broker notes the company is on track to reach 85% of 5G population coverage in 10 Australian cities/regions by the end of the year.

UBS plans to review its forecasts and retains a Buy rating and $7.60 target at present.

Target price is $7.60.Current Price is $6.36. Difference: $1.24 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TPG meets the UBS target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

