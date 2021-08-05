LNK – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Link Administration, ex PEXA, is assessed is assessed to be trading at around $2.50 a share. Hence, Credit Suisse believes value has emerged and raises the target to $5.55 from $5.40, while upgrading to Outperform from Neutral.

Not only is there better value, the broker also believes tailwinds are emerging and there are several areas of potential upside. Catalysts could include a buyback announcement at the results and a stronger-than-expected outlook.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $5.55.Current Price is $5.00. Difference: $0.55 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If LNK meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).