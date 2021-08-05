Broker News

August 5, 2021

LNK – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Link Administration, ex PEXA, is assessed is assessed to be trading at around $2.50 a share. Hence, Credit Suisse believes value has emerged and raises the target to $5.55 from $5.40, while upgrading to Outperform from Neutral.

Not only is there better value, the broker also believes tailwinds are emerging and there are several areas of potential upside. Catalysts could include a buyback announcement at the results and a stronger-than-expected outlook.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $5.55.Current Price is $5.00. Difference: $0.55 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If LNK meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PNI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BWP – UBS rates the stock as Sell

CWN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

FCT – Morgans rates the stock as Add

OSH – UBS rates the stock as Buy