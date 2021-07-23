RWC – Ord Minnett rates the stock as Buy

Following a strengthening of lead indicators in each of Reliance Worldwide’s three key regions, Ord Minnett upgrades its earnings forecasts and increases its target price to $6.20 from $5.90. The broker’s Buy rating is maintained.

The analyst feels risk remains to the upside, given the potential for acquisitions and/or capital management due to an under-geared balance sheet.

Sector: Capital Goods.

Target price is $6.20.Current Price is $5.34. Difference: $0.86 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RWC meets the Ord Minnett target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).