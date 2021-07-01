Broker News

July 1, 2021

OTW – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Over The Wire Holdings has provided a trading update which shows that FY21 earnings (EBITDA) are likely to come in around -10% below expectations. This, once again, is due to a slippage in the transactional side of the business, notes the broker.

Morgans decides to remove all transactional business (low value) from forecasts and it will now present potential upside risk to the new forecasts. This business is considered a distraction from the core, higher quality recurring business.

The Hold rating is unchanged and the target price increases to $4.66 from $4.25 after adjustments for lower earnings, offest by a change in valuation methodology.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $4.66.Current Price is $4.82. Difference: ($0.16) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If OTW meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AST – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

MGR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

APT – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

TLS – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add

QUB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

MGR – UBS rates the stock as Buy