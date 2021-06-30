Broker News

June 30, 2021

QUB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Citi notes all key exposures in Qube Holdings’ diversified portfolio have tailwinds that are likely to remain through FY22. Thus, earnings forecasts for FY22 are upgraded by 4% though there’s some caution, given recent lockdowns and ongoing MUA negotiations.

Overall, the broker sees potential upside risk over the medium term and lifts the target price to $3.61 from $3.57. The Buy rating is maintained. There are considered strong lead indicators for mining, agricultural and forestry products.

Sector: Transportation.

 

Target price is $3.61.Current Price is $3.08. Difference: $0.53 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QUB meets the Citi target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

