June 2, 2021

SHL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Despite vaccination programs being rolled out globally testing rates for coronavirus have remained strong. Credit Suisse raises earnings assumptions to account for stronger testing volumes, estimating this will add $1.1bn or 43% to FY21 EBITDA.

The broker also continues to assume strong growth in Sonic Healthcare’s base business. Base business growth of 13% is anticipated in Australia in the second half and 10% in the US.

Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform rating and $40 target and expects more than a -$1bn reduction in net debt in FY21.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $40.00.Current Price is $34.61. Difference: $5.39 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SHL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

