CHC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Charter Hall Group has upgraded its operating earnings guidance to more than 57c from more than 55c as compared to UBS’s expected 58.3c.
The broker maintains its Buy rating and expects the ongoing capital raising and deployment to drive medium-term earnings upgrades.
Buy rating and $16.10 target retained.
Sector: Real Estate.
Target price is $16.10.Current Price is $14.00. Difference: $2.10 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CHC meets the UBS target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).