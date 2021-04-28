Markets

April 28, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 3

ASX200 up 3 points to 7036

 

  • A2Milk (+1.4%); press speculation A2M could be on some takeover radars.
  • Ansell (+5.6%); lifted FY earnings EPS guidance to $1.92-$2.02 from $1.60-$1.70 after increasing prices in response to higher raw material and supplier costs for its personal protective equipment.
  • Coles (+1.2%); said its 3Q sales fell by 5.4% from a year earlier when sales were inflated by pandemic-driven hoarding. Customers were now returning and Sunday was again its busiest day of the week.
  • IGO (+1.6%); 3Q profit $41m vs $9m in 2Q.  On track to meet guidance and cut its cost guidance.
  • JB HiFi (-3.6%); CEO Richard Murray will step down at the end of August and be replaced by Terry Smart, who leads the company’s Good Guys home goods chain.
  • JB HiFi (-3.6%); said 3Q sales grew by 11.5% as demand for consumer electronics remains high.
  • Link (-3.3%); the Pacific Equity Partners / Carlyle Group consortium has withdrawn its takeover proposal.
  • Mirvac (+2.7%); raised its annual earnings and distribution guidance, noting its residential property division is on track to equal its highest level of sales in four years.
  • Ramelius (-3.3%); has lifted its gold production guidance but also lifted its costs guidance.
  • St Barbara (-7.4%); has lowered its FY gold production guidance after lower 3Q production.
  • Steadfast (+1%); has lifted its FY profit forecast to $127m-$132m from $120m-$127m.
  • Suncorp (+1.1%); agreed to sell its Australian wealth business to superannuation fund LGIAsuper for $45m.
  • Westpac (+0.6%); has settled its class action with Shine Lawyers (capped at $30m) relating to Paid Insurance Policy Premiums.

 

Starbucks’ app orders as a percentage of total transactions (in the US):

  • Q1 2021: 25%
  • Q1 2020: 17%
  • Q1 2019: 15%
  • Q1 2018: 11%
  • Q1 2017: 7%
  • Q1 2016: 3%

 

Not sure you can order a half Almond milk, half Oat milk decaf macchiato, half sugar/half sweetener, bottom half extra hot, extra froth with a cinnamon stick swizzle on the app.    You know who you are…….

Scott Phillips

