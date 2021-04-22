ALX – Morgans rates the stock as Add

The March quarter performance for Atlas Arteria’s 31% stake in the APRR toll road network in France exceeded Morgans expectations by circa 10%. This toll road contributes around 84% of the broker’s overall equity valuation.

The Dulles Greenway in the US, which contributes circa 10% of equity valuation was -12% below expectations, due to covid and heavy snowfall during the period.

The target price increases to $6.31 from $6.14, due largely to forecast changes and a spot FX rate update. The Add rating is maintained.

Sector: Transportation.

Target price is $6.31.Current Price is $5.99. Difference: $0.32 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALX meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).