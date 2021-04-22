Broker News

April 22, 2021

ALX – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The March quarter performance for Atlas Arteria’s 31% stake in the APRR toll road network in France exceeded Morgans expectations by circa 10%. This toll road contributes around 84% of the broker’s overall equity valuation.

The  Dulles Greenway in the US, which contributes circa 10% of equity valuation was -12% below expectations, due to covid and heavy snowfall during the period.

The target price increases to $6.31 from $6.14, due largely to forecast changes and a spot FX rate update. The Add rating is maintained.

Sector: Transportation.

 

Target price is $6.31.Current Price is $5.99. Difference: $0.32 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALX meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CTD – UBS rates the stock as Buy

DRR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

BHP – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

A2M – UBS rates the stock as Buy

CGF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

GOR – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform