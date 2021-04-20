Broker News

April 20, 2021

ORG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Despite guidance for Energy Markets earnings (EBITDA) being lowered by -8% for FY21, most of the impact is offset by a strong upstream performance from the APLNG joint venture, explains Morgans. Thus, the recent share price fall is considered excessive.

The broker highlights that approximately 39% of the guidance drop was driven by an adverse ruling in a dispute with Beach Energy ((BPT)) on Victorian gas repricing and the remainder due to ongoing electricity market weakness.

The Add rating is unchanged and the target price is decreased to $5.79 from $5.91.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $5.79.Current Price is $4.19. Difference: $1.60 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORG meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

GPT – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

SYD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

FBU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SVW – UBS rates the stock as Buy

MME – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BSL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform