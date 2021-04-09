Broker News

April 9, 2021

AGI – UBS rates the stock as Sell

By Broker News

A first half adjusted loss before tax (ex currency impact) of -$43m was below the UBS forecast loss of -$28m. As expected the period was impacted by significant disruption from covid across a number of regions which reduced customers’ capex budgets.

The performance in Australia and North America showed signs of sequential improvement from the 2H20 though Latin America (Latam) revenue declined -85% and continues to be negatively impacted by mandated casino closures and operating restrictions.

Sell rating is maintained. Target is increased to $0.35 from $0.30. While concerns around existing debt maturities have been addressed, UBS forecasts a prolonged recovery profile across Latam.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $0.35.Current Price is $0.77. Difference: ($0.42) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGI meets the UBS target it will return approximately -120% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

