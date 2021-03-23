Broker News

March 23, 2021

IPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Recent rainfall along most parts of the east coast has helped to improve agricultural conditions after years of drought, while flooding has been confined to coastal regions and not the main grain production areas of NSW.

As a result, UBS believes Incitec Pivot will be supported by the strengthening outlook for fertiliser prices internationally as well as the conditions for its domestic distribution business.

Buy rating retained. Target is $2.85.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $2.85.Current Price is $2.88. Difference: ($0.03) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IPL meets the UBS target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

XRO – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform

OSH – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

FMG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SUN – UBS rates the stock as Buy

GXY – Citi rates the stock as Neutral