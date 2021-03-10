Broker News

March 10, 2021

WSA – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The company announced a $100m capital raising ($85m placement/$15m SPP) at a minimum price of $2.15. This implies to Morgans more risk remaining to production volumes at Forrestania than forecast and the analyst reduces expected production and revenue.

This raising exceeds Morgans expectation of $50m and at a weaker price than forecast. The funds will be used in construction at Cosmos/Odysseus ($70m) and $30m to exploration and organic growth.

The broker lowers the rating to Hold from Add and decreases the target to $2.57 from $2.91.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $2.57.Current Price is $2.36. Difference: $0.21 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WSA meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

IAP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

MAI – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Downgrade to Sell

ALQ – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

KLL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SGP – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight