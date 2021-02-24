Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 18 points

ASX200 down 18 points (0.3%) to 6821
Lots of news. Let me know if you want more details on anything…….
- AGL (-3.9%); ex div 41c. Trading down 39c.
- Appen (-7.5%); FY profit jumped 21% despite 2H headwinds from C-19. The result was in line with guidance.
- Bega Cheese (+3.4%); 1H profit more than doubles to $21.7m.
- Blackmores (+6.6%); 1H profit +4% yoy
- Downer (-4.5%); ex div 9c. Trading down 25c.
- Healius (+3%); 1H profit -5.3% yoy but raised its dividend and offered a positive outlook.
- Hearts and Minds (+3.2%); 1H $91.3m, up 142% on pcp. Div 12c.
- Helloworld (-0.8%); 1H loss $14.9m. Revenue down 85% yoy. Wont pay a dividend.
- IEL Education (+15%); 1H profit $29.8m vs $57.9m yoy.
- IOOF (+7%); 1H profit down 53% yoy. Revenue +35% yoy and it halved its ordinary dividend….BUT it declares a Special Div of 3.5c…..
- Invocare (+0.1%); 1H loss $9.2m. Revenue down 5% yoy.
- Japara Healthcare (-1.3%); 1H loss $9.5m. No div.
- Listed Fund Mangers; JHG (+0.2%) /MFG (+0.9%) / PPT (+1.6%) / PDL (+0.2%)/ PTM (+3.9%); Last night Wells Fargo sold their asset management business to private equity firms GTCR LLC for $2.1bn.
- Medibank (-2%); reported a 27% rise in 1H profit and said Chief Executive Craig Drummond would retire at the end of June.
- McMillan Shakespeare (-0.2%); 1H profit down 25% yoy.
- Michael Hill (+2.2%); FY profit +82%.
- Monash IVF (+3.9%); 1H profit up 79% yoy.
- Mount Gibson (-3.8%); 1H profit +67% yoy. Raises guidance.
- Nanosonics (-12%); 1H profit down 74% yoy. No div.
- Nine Entertainment (+5.4%); more than doubled its 1H profit on cost cuts and a rising contribution from its digital businesses during Covid.
- Regis Healthcare (-1.5%); 1H profit -8.9% yoy.
- Scentre (+1%); reported a large annual loss, $3.8bn vs $1.1bn profit yoy, as the impact of the virus pandemic weighed heavily on valuations of its retail property assets.
- Sydney Airport (+3.5%); reported a 2020 loss of $146m as border restrictions grounded the travel industry worldwide. No guidance until the virus goes away……..
- Telstra (-2.8%); ex div 8c. Trading down 9c.
- Viva Energy (-2.1%); FY loss $36.2m. FY revenue down 25% yoy. Scraps dividend.
- Vocus (+1.9%); reported an 11% fall in 1H profit but reiterated guidance.
- Wisetech (+5%); raised its dividend and FY21 earnings guidance after 1H profit rose by 61%.
- Woolworths (+0.7%); said 1H profit rose 28% and declared its highest dividend in 6 years.