February 24, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 18 points

ASX200 down 18 points (0.3%) to 6821

 

Lots of news.   Let me know if you want more details on anything…….

 

  • AGL (-3.9%); ex div 41c.  Trading down 39c.
  • Appen (-7.5%); FY profit jumped 21% despite 2H headwinds from C-19.  The result was in line with guidance.
  • Bega Cheese (+3.4%); 1H profit more than doubles to $21.7m.
  • Blackmores (+6.6%); 1H profit +4% yoy
  • Downer (-4.5%); ex div 9c.  Trading down 25c.
  • Healius (+3%); 1H profit -5.3% yoy but raised its dividend and offered a positive outlook.
  • Hearts and Minds (+3.2%);  1H $91.3m, up 142% on pcp.   Div 12c.
  • Helloworld (-0.8%); 1H loss $14.9m.  Revenue down 85% yoy.   Wont pay a dividend.
  • IEL Education (+15%); 1H profit $29.8m vs $57.9m yoy.
  • IOOF (+7%); 1H profit down 53% yoy.  Revenue +35% yoy and it halved its ordinary dividend….BUT it declares a Special Div of 3.5c…..
  • Invocare (+0.1%); 1H loss $9.2m.  Revenue down 5% yoy.
  • Japara Healthcare (-1.3%); 1H loss $9.5m.   No div.
  • Listed Fund Mangers;  JHG  (+0.2%) /MFG (+0.9%) / PPT (+1.6%) / PDL (+0.2%)/ PTM (+3.9%);  Last night Wells Fargo sold their asset management business to private equity firms GTCR LLC for $2.1bn.
  • Medibank (-2%); reported a 27% rise in 1H profit and said Chief Executive Craig Drummond would retire at the end of June.
  • McMillan Shakespeare (-0.2%); 1H profit down 25% yoy.
  • Michael Hill (+2.2%); FY profit +82%.
  • Monash IVF (+3.9%); 1H profit up 79% yoy.
  • Mount Gibson (-3.8%); 1H profit +67% yoy.   Raises guidance.
  • Nanosonics (-12%); 1H profit down 74% yoy.   No div.
  • Nine Entertainment (+5.4%); more than doubled its 1H profit on cost cuts and a rising contribution from its digital businesses during Covid.
  • Regis Healthcare (-1.5%); 1H profit -8.9% yoy.
  • Scentre (+1%); reported a large annual loss, $3.8bn vs $1.1bn profit yoy, as the impact of the virus pandemic weighed heavily on valuations of its retail property assets.
  • Sydney Airport (+3.5%); reported a 2020 loss of $146m as border restrictions grounded the travel industry worldwide.  No guidance until the virus goes away……..
  • Telstra (-2.8%); ex div 8c. Trading down 9c.
  • Viva Energy (-2.1%); FY loss $36.2m.   FY revenue down 25% yoy.   Scraps dividend.
  • Vocus (+1.9%); reported an 11% fall in 1H profit but reiterated guidance.
  • Wisetech (+5%); raised its dividend and FY21 earnings guidance after 1H profit rose by 61%.
  • Woolworths (+0.7%); said 1H profit rose 28% and declared its highest dividend in 6 years.
