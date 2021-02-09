Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 7 points

ASX200 down 7 points (0.1%) to 6873.
- Boral (+0.4%); said 1H net profit increased 18%, but cautioned it continues to face head winds, particularly in its Australian business.
- Challenger (-9%); 1H profit up 1.1% on pcp. On track to reach guidance but the dividend is cut by 46%.
- Crown (TH); in trading halt pending the release of NSW Regulator Report.
- Dexus (-2.6%); said 1H profit fell by 56% as the value of its properties rose by less than a year earlier, but said activity was lifting as people returned to work.
- Emeco (-8.5%); wont pay a dividend.
- James Hardie (+3.4%); declared a special dividend as it reported a 59% jump in 3Q earnings and raised its annual profit guidance.
- Macquarie Group (+7.4%); expects its annual profit to fall slightly compared to last year, but sees improvement in the Dec Q.
- Shopping Centres Aust (); said its half-year net profit rose by 14% as it benefited from higher valuations of its neighbourhood malls.
- Suncorp (+4.6%); 1H cash earnings +40% on pcp.
Cash each company has;
- Apple: $195.6 billion
- Google: $136.7 billion
- Microsoft: $131.9 billion
- Samsung: $93.4 billion
- Amazon: $84.4 billion
- Facebook: $61.9 billion
- Intel: $29.0 billion
- Tesla: $19.4 billion
- IBM: $13.8 billion
- Netflix: $8.2 billion
Total: $774.3bn
Source; Twitter …and I have NOT fact checked it…….