February 9, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 7 points

ASX200 down 7 points (0.1%) to 6873.

 

  • Boral (+0.4%); said 1H net profit increased 18%, but cautioned it continues to face head winds, particularly in its Australian business.
  • Challenger (-9%); 1H profit up 1.1% on pcp.  On track to reach guidance but the dividend is cut by 46%.
  • Crown (TH); in trading halt pending the release of NSW Regulator Report.
  • Dexus (-2.6%); said 1H profit fell by 56% as the value of its properties rose by less than a year earlier, but said activity was lifting as people returned to work.
  • Emeco (-8.5%); wont pay a dividend.
  • James Hardie (+3.4%); declared a special dividend as it reported a 59% jump in 3Q earnings and raised its annual profit guidance.
  • Macquarie Group (+7.4%); expects its annual profit to fall slightly compared to last year, but sees improvement in the Dec Q.
  • Shopping Centres Aust (); said its half-year net profit rose by 14% as it benefited from higher valuations of its neighbourhood malls.
  • Suncorp (+4.6%); 1H cash earnings +40% on pcp.

 

Cash each company has;

  • Apple: $195.6 billion
  • Google: $136.7 billion
  • Microsoft: $131.9 billion
  • Samsung: $93.4 billion
  • Amazon: $84.4 billion
  • Facebook: $61.9 billion
  • Intel: $29.0 billion
  • Tesla: $19.4 billion
  • IBM: $13.8 billion
  • Netflix: $8.2 billion

Total: $774.3bn

Source; Twitter …and I have NOT fact checked it…….

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

