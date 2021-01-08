Broker News

January 8, 2021

ANP – Morgans rates the stock as Initiation of coverage with Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Stockbroker Morgans has initiated coverage of Antisense Therapeutics with a Speculative Buy rating and a maiden price target of 37.7c.

In the stockbroker’s words, this is an advanced stage drug developer focused on inflammation in patients suffering from a number of rare genetic diseases with large unmet clinical needs.

Most importantly, for investors, it seems Antisense is now heading into a milestone rich period, including commencement of a pivotal Ph2b trial, data on additional indications, possible monetising of non-core indications, and potential awarding of regulatory incentives and priority status.

Needless to say, Morgans views the stock as undervalued and has adopted a risk-weighted approach to set the initial price target. The company is not expected to turn a profit anytime soon.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

 

Target price is $0.38.Current Price is $0.17. Difference: $0.21 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ANP meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 55% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AST – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell

SDF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

AMP – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

ASX – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral

NCK – Citi rates the stock as Buy

ORG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight