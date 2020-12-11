Broker News

December 11, 2020

MHJ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Credit Suisse considers Michael Hill International has provided a strong trading update, with four weeks of critical Christmas trade remaining. Year-to-date same store sales grew 7.9%, largely driven by Australia, notes the broker.

The analyst believes the over 200 basis point gross margin improvement reflects a balance of both margin and sales growth, after a period where management focused on defending market share.

Guidance is for first half earnings (EBIT) to materially exceed the previous corresponding period.

Outperform rating maintained. Target is increased to NZ$0.93 from NZ$0.69.

Sector: Consumer Durables & Apparel.

Current Price is $0.64. Target price not assessed.

