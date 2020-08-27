Broker News

August 27, 2020

NSR – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Despite a fall in occupancy and rate, National Storage REIT reported a solid FY20 result and has weathered the recent covid-19 challenges, observes Morgans.

The analyst predicts further acquisitions with balance sheet capacity around $500m, following the recent capital raising.
FY20 distributions totaled 8.1 cents.

Morgans calculates FY21 EPS guidance of 7.7-8.3 cents equates to implied underlying earnings of $78-84m and assumes a FY21 DPS of 7.7 cents.

Over July/August, key metrics have seen an improvement, with enquiries and move-ins almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

The Hold rating is maintained. The target price is increased to $1.83 from $1.61.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $1.83.Current Price is $1.87. Difference: ($0.04) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NSR meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

FCL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ABC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

FMG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

SDF – Citi rates the stock as Buy

ANN – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

TPG – Morgans rates the stock as Add