Broker News

August 24, 2020

ING – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse acknowledges the pandemic has had a greater impact on the company’s operations than previously allowed for but the FY20 result still highlighted resilience in overall poultry demand.

Adding to this, better feed costs are expected in FY22 as rain/crop indicators continue to support lower wheat prices. Still, FY21 earnings are expected to be depressed. Outperform retained. Target is steady at $3.95.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

Target price is $3.95.Current Price is $3.39. Difference: $0.56 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ING meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

HPI – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

A2M – UBS rates the stock as Buy

CCL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

S32 – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BLX – Morgans rates the stock as Add

DXS – Citi rates the stock as Neutral