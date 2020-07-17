Broker News

July 17, 2020

AWC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform from Neutral believing the positive indicators are exceeding the negatives. Assets are performing and unit costs are down in the June quarter.

Commentary signalling the aluminium sector is turning the corner in Europe and North America suggests the rise in inventory outside of China may start to slow.

That said, the broker acknowledges the global outlook is uncertain and volatility is still expected. Target is raised to $2.00 from $1.65.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $2.00.Current Price is $1.73. Difference: $0.27 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AWC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AD8 – UBS rates the stock as Buy

MHJ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SXL – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Downgrade to Sell from Neutral

SHL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

WHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform